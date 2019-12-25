Chandigarh: Vendors selling Christmas decorations in Sector 19 evicted

Express photo: Vendors being evicted from outside the church in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Express photo: Vendors being evicted from outside the church in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Vendors outside the Church in Sector 19, who have been selling Christmas decorations on the site for the last many years were evicted on Tuesday.

As part of every year’s tradition, the vendors had come to the site with the decoratives packed in sacks to sell them at the footpath. However, due to the rules and orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, officials of the Enforcement Wing of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation did not allow them to sit there.

A vendor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said, “I have been coming here for the last ten years to sell such Christmas decorations. Families that come to the church buy the decorations from us. This is the only time when we earn.” A vendor couple, who had just unloaded their decorative materials on the footpath from an autorickshaw, was asked by the MC officials to pack their products and leave the site, as they were not to allowed to carry out any kind of vending.

“Any such vending is illegal and due to the orders of the court, we can not allow the vendors to carry out their business here. These vendors have not registered themselves,” said an official of the Enforcement Wing. Vehicles of the corporation were permanently stationed there to ensure that the vendors do not carry out vending. (ENS)

PGI opens 77 vacancies for faculty

Chandigarh: The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) opened up vacancies for 77 faculty posts, out of which 10 posts will be reserved for the SC category, three for ST category and 26 for the OBC category.

“We keep hiring faculty throughout the year, but bulk openings occur less frequently,” says Dr Ashoka Goyal, the official spokesperson for PGIMER. The last time PGIMER gave an advertisement calling for applications for faculty members was in January, wherein there were openings for 134 seats in the hospital.

“Since the vetting process for applications is quite strenuous and the hospital hires the best faculty, it takes time for seats to fill up, that is why there are 77 seats still available,” says a source from the hospital, who wishes to remain anonymous.

In the last round of hiring, there were 13 seats available for non-medical faculty posts, this time there were no posts available for non-medical faculty members.

Most number of vacancies are open for medical faculty members in Anesthesiology department, where a total of 10 seats are available. (ENS)

General directive against malpractices will reduce multiplicity of litigations: Tejdeep Singh

Chandigarh: “Consumer Courts are being clogged down by large number of complaints leading to delays in redressal. Mediation is the way out and the new Consumer Protection Act has given legal sanctity to settlement of cases,” said Dr B C Gupta, Ex-member, NCDRC, New Delhi, during a seminar organised on the National Consumer Day on Tuesday.

The seminar held on “Consumer Protection Act, 2019, A turning Point for Indian Consumer” by Rotary Chandigarh Midtown and the Consumers Association Chandigarh, in collaboration with the department of Consumer Affairs, UT Chandigarh, was held at the Chandigarh Consumer Court Complex in Sector 19 of Chandigarh.

Additional Director, Food and Civil Supplies Chandigarh, Tejdeep Singh Saini assured that issues such as charging extra for carry bags and over-pricing of food products in cinema halls will be taken up with the Deputy Commissioner and Consumer Protection Council to pass a general directive against these malpractises, which will reduce the multiplicity of litigations.

Member of Law Commission of India, Satya Pal Jain and Dr Gupta also released a booklet of consumer law guide. Authored by Advocate Pankaj Chandgothia contains sample formats of complaints and affidavits. (ENS)

