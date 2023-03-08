Road Safety in Chandigarh-2021 report: ‘Chandigarh had 8% more vehicles than its population in 2021’

THE REGISTERED vehicular population of Chandigarh was eight per cent more than the city’s total population in 2021, a report prepared by the UT traffic police titled ‘Road Safety in Chandigarh-2021’ and released on Tuesday, stated.

In 2020, the report said, UT’s vehicular population was seven per cent more than the city’s total population.

As per the report, at least 36,867 new motor vehicles were registered in Chandigarh in 2021, which was around 20 per cent more than the new vehicles registered in 2020, the number of which stood at 29,518.

Details also showed that at least 53 per cent of the total registered vehicles in 2021 were Light Motor Vehicles (LMV), followed by two-wheelers at 43 per cent, and goods vehicles at three per cent. At least 0.17 per cent of registered vehicles were buses, followed by 0.21 per cent taxis and 0.04 per cent three-wheelers/auto-rickshaws.

The report states, “This haphazard growth has led to creation of bottlenecks and congestion on roads of Chandigarh, which has resulted in increased the number of road crashes. The population growth took a huge leap since 2012 and so did the ever-growing motor vehicles on the roads of Chandigarh. Tremendous growth can be seen in population from 10,72,721 in 2012 to 11,78,417 in 2021. The number of motor vehicles registered saw a hike from 8,83,653 in 2012, to 12,71,624 in 2021.”

Meanwhile, the crash severity of accidents has also increased from 33.33 per cent in 2020 to 46.15 percent in 2021. The crash severity is calculated by the total road fatalities in comparison to total road crashes in one year.

The report states, “The crash severity score has increased from 32.46 per cent in 2012 to 46.15 per cent in 2021. The score was 33.33 percent in 2020. However, percentage of deaths due to road crashes per 10,000 motor vehicles has gone down. It was found to be 0.75 per cent in 2021, down from 1.54 per cent in 2012.”

DSP (traffic), Jaswinder Singh, said, “The overall fatalities in road accidents has decreased in the past few years.

At least 94 people were killed in road accidents in 2021, with just 50 people being killed in 2020. This was primarily due to the Covid lockdown and the ensuing restrictions that were in place during the time. In 2019, the total number of fatalities was 100. We will try and bring down the number of total fatalities to less than 90 in 2023.”