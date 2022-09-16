Chandigarh: 160 old vehicles sold for Rs 1.47 crore, 10 new ones purchased for Rs 1.26 cr for 9 IPS officers, says RTI reply

The Chandigrah Police has earned Rs 1.47 crore (Rs 1,47,39,100) by auctioning 160 old vehicles. Apart from Rs 1.26 crore (Rs 1,26,56,993) was spent to purchase 10 SUVs, and sedans for nine IPS officers in the last five years, the reply to an RTI query filed by The Indian Express revealed.

Sources said that the money earned through the auction of discarded/outdated vehicles went to the government’s treasury. The new vehicles, on the other hand, was purchased using funds allotted under the annual budget to Chandigarh police.

“Around Rs 1.47 crore was earned through the auction of 160 old vehicles between January 1, 2016, and July 15, 2022. Ten vehicles worth Rs 1.26 crore were purchased in the last five years. The 10 vehicles purchased included four Toyota Innovas (Rs 60.76 lakh), one Hyundai Tueson (Rs 17.42 lakh), two Maruti Ciazs (Rs 16.46 lakh), one Honda City (Rs 8.44 lakh) and two Scorpios (Rs 23.47 lakh),” the RTI reply stated. The highest costing vehicle in the above lot was a Toyota Innova Crysta, purchased in November 2021 at a cost of Rs 17.59 lakh (Rs 17,59,690.40).

One Honda City and Maruti Ciaz were purchased in 2016. One Innova, one Scorpio S 10 were purchased in 2017. In 2018, an Innova and one Hyundai Tueson were purchased. In 2020, another Innova was purchased. An Innova and one Scorpio S 5 were purchased in 2021.

The 160 discarded vehicles that were sold, officials said, included those allotted to the police that had become old and unusuable as well as vehicles which had been seized but never claimed by their respective owners.

Sources said, “The demand of SUVs, and sedans for IPS officers has seen a steady rise in Chandigarh in the last few years, with IPS officers — especially those from AGMUT cadre — being posted in the UT. Earlier, a maximum of three IPS officers of AGMUT cadre usually came to Chandigarh for at least three years. They were posted as Inspector Generals, which often times culminated in the rank of DGP, DIG, and SP (operations). Now, the number of such IPS officers have risen to 7. Hence, there is a need to increase the infrastructure.”

An RTI reply had previously revealed that 20 vehicles attached with nine IPS officers in Chandigarh had consumed 2.45 lakh litres of fuel, worth Rs 1.96 crore (Rs 1,09,69,777.76) in the last five years.