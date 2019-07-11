Chandigarh: Vehicles parked on cycle track near High Court, bar body to manage parking lot now

IN THE absence of adequate parking space and proper management of kutcha parking lot, people coming to the Punjab and Haryana High Court are being forced to park their four-wheelers on the cycle track on Uttar Marg leading towards Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake.

To curb this problem, the Punjab and Haryana Bar Association has decided to depute its half a dozen employees in the kutcha parking lot for ensuring proper parking of vehicles from Monday onwards.

Vikas Malik, vice-president of the Bar Association, said, “Nobody wants to park vehicles on the main road, which is far away from the main premises of Punjab and Haryana High Court. But in the absence of adequate parking space, people, including advocates, litigants and other visitors, are being forced to do it. We have conveyed this problem to Chandigarh traffic police as well. There are two parking lots available in the high court. The first one is mostly occupied with the employees of high court, who regularly come to the high court in the morning hours. The second lot is the kutcha parking, which is also being used by the litigants. But people, including advocates, litigants and visitors, park their four-wheelers wrongly covering parking space of more than two vehicles. Therefore, we have decided to depute six employees to ensure proper parking of vehicles in the kutcha parking lot.”

There is a designated space for parking the judges’ vehicles at the Punjab and Haryana High Court near Capital Complex. The footfall in the Punjab and Haryana High Court is very high and thousands of people, including practising advocates and litigants, visit the place every working day.

SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand said, “It needs a permanent solution in terms of proper and adequate parking.”

Sources said the UT Administration has installed iron grills cordoning off the area of kutcha parking after the intervention of UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore. The Bar Council officials met Badnore in April this year. D P S Randhawa, president of the Bar Association, said: “We are taking up these issues at the highest level.”