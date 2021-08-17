Chandigarh: V P Singh Badnore honours 111 people for exemplary services

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore honoured 111 people on the occasion of Independence Day for their exemplary services throughout the year.

Among the awardees were several doctors and medical staff that rendered outstanding services during the second wave.

At 9 am, the chief guest unfurled the flag and gave away the awards.

The awardees included Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services; Dr Manjeet Singh, Medical Officer (District Immunization Officer); Dr Preet Mohinder Kaur; Dr V K Nagpal, Medical Superintendent; Dr Sanjeev Sharma; Dr Manjeet Singh, medical officer; Harinder Kaur, staff nurse; Sonali, staff nurse, ICU; Sanjeev Palta, Professor Anaesthesia & Nodal Officer ICU, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh; Dr Manpreet Singh, Professor of Anaesthesia & Nodal Officer, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh; Dr Deepak Chawla, Professor of Neonatology, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Dr Neelam Gulati, Professor/Microbiology, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh; Dr Meenu Kalia, Asstt Prof/ Community Medicine, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh; Dr Surinder Singhal, Prof Head / ENT, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32; Dr Anshu Palta, Professor Pathology, Sector 32 Hospital; Suksham Jain, Professor Head/Neonatology, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32; Dr Amandeep Singh, Professor Forensic Medicine, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32; and Dr Ashwani Dalal, Professor in the Surgery, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32.

In the field of public service, those who were awarded were Rotary Satellite Club, Shri Sathya Sai Gramin Jagriti, Buddy Be Sure, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Seva Society, Tera Hi Tera Mission hospital, Competent Foundation and Bharat Vikas Parishad, Amardeep Singh from United Sikhs and Karan Gilhotra. All these people helped in setting up COVID care centres during the second wave and even arranged ventilators for patients.

In the field of meritorious services in PGIMER Chandigarh, Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, IRS, Deputy Director Administration; Dr P V M Lakshmi, Professor of Community Medicine and School of Public Health; Dr Mini P Singh, Professor of Virology; Dr Manisha Biswal, Professor of Medical Microbiology; Dr Manoj Goyal, Additional Professor; Dr Deba Prasad; Dr Kamal Kajal; Dr Amarjyoti Hazarika; Dr Inder Paul Sehgal; Dr Varun Mahajan; Dr Arnab Ghosh; Dr Karan Singla; Dr Bharti Joshi; Dr Tuka Ram; Dr Yadvinder Singh; Sukhwinder Kaur, Deputy Nursing Superintendent; and Sukchain Kaur, senior nursing officer, were awarded.