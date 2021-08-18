Chandigarh: UT withdraws night curfew, allows eateries to function till midnight

THE UT Administration Tuesday fully withdrew night curfew and allowed all restaurants/bars to remain open with 50% capacity from 8 am to 12 midnight. The decision was taken in the war room meeting.

It was decided that public can visit the government offices in connection with their work between 12 noon and 1 pm on all working days except Wednesdays and Fridays. The visitors must have been vaccinated with at least first dose or have negative RT-PCR report of the last 72 hours.

The hockey, football and cricket academies of sports department have been allowed to function by following all Covid protocol and subject to the condition that all eligible players must have been vaccinated with at least first dose. As regards players under 18 years of age, consent of parents is required.

The restriction of 50% capacity of passengers for public transport is also withdrawn.

For marriages, social gatherings, only intimation and undertaking to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols is required to be submitted to the SDM concerned, instead of seeking his permission.