Chandigarh UT to track location of all quarantined people in city

The Adviser said that action would be taken if location is not found at the specified address.. (File) The Adviser said that action would be taken if location is not found at the specified address.. (File)

THE CHANDIGARH Administration will be tracking the location of all quarantined people. Adviser Manoj Parida said that telecom operators have been told to check mobile locations of all those who have been quarantined in Chandigarh. As many as 1,317 people have been quarantined in the city.

This has been done to ensure that the quarantined people do not move anywhere from their houses. The Adviser said that action would be taken if location is not found at the specified address.

A list of phone numbers of all quarantined people has been provided to the telecom operators. This has been done to avoid the spread of the contagion.

“The telecom operators will provide us data and we will penalise the violators,” Parida said while speaking to Chandigarh Newsline.

Meanwhile, Administrator V P Singh Badnore along with Adviser Manoj Parida and other senior officials attended a daily review meeting in War Room, UT Secretariat, of the arrangements being made in the present situation.

The Administrator said that the Prime Minister, in the video conference earlier in the day, has appealed to all the citizens to strictly follow the lockdown instructions of the government so that the spread of infection can be successfully contained.

The Prime Minister concentrated on maintaining supply chain of essentials, including groceries, vegetables and milk. He expressed that special care of senior citizens and divyangs be taken in the present situation.

Thereafter, the Administrator convened a detailed review of the arrangements that have been made by the Administration.

The Administrator was informed that necessary arrangements between three hospitals i.e PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 have been made. The neighbouring states have been requested not to send any patients without consultation and consent of PGI. This has been decided to ensure that PGIMER, which has been declared as a dedicated Covid Wing (Nehru Extension), can devote its full energy and resources to fight against corona. Further, PGIMER director Jagat Ram clarified that there is no shortage of funds for medicines and equipment in PGIMER.

Finance Secretary A K Sinha stated that all arrangements have been made for smooth withdrawal of money by women beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) while maintaining social distancing. The credit of money into the women beneficiary account holder under PMJDY has been staggered based on the last digit of the mobile number.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav stated the POTA- CABIN ration shops have been opened at Maloya for the benefit of residents. Further, in addition to the existing eight companies which are doing home delivery of essential items, Swiggy has also been permitted to distribute groceries, vegetables in Chandigarh. He explained the mandi decongestion plan and the same was appreciated by the Administrator.

Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said that 43,569 food packets were distributed in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd