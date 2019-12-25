Chandigarh to rename colonies, villages as sectors

The draft is yet to get the official go-ahead from UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore. The draft is yet to get the official go-ahead from UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

THE UT Administration is all set to rename colonies and villages as sectors. Sources said that the announcement is likely to be made on January 1, 2020.

While Manimajra would be renamed as Sector 13 in the city, Sarangpur Institutional Area will be renamed as Sector 12 (west), Dhanas including Milk Colony and Rehabilitation Colony as Sector 14 (west), Maloya and Dadu Majra as Sector 39 (west), and pocket number 8 below Vikas Marg as Sector 56 (west).

Industrial Area Phase I is proposed to be renamed as Business & Industrial Park I while the new name of Industrial Area Phase II and Industrial Area Phase III would be Business & Industrial Park II and Business & Industrial Park III, respectively.

Around 60 suggestions came in and eight such places will be renamed. The draft is yet to get the official go-ahead from UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

Under Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, the reference area for planning constitutes 144 sq km which includes 60 sectors in the sectoral grid as well as the periphery areas outside it.

French architect Le Corbusier’s original plan was divided into a grid of 30 sectors with Capitol Complex as well as Civic Centre as its focal points. And, phase II layout included Sector 31 to 47.

