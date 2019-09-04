Chandigarh: UT to observe car-free days on Sept 22 and 23

THE UT Administration is to observe car-free days on September 22 and 23.

Advertising

Preparations are underway and the UT traffic police has started interacting with various bicycle clubs of Chandigarh and adjoining cities. Interactions with school and college going students along with government and private institute employees are going on.

Car-Free Day is an international event observed on September 22 throughout the world to promote bicycle riding, car pool, bus and other public transport modes. Chandigarh has been observing Car-Free Day since 2016.

Sunaina Bansal, founder member of Cyclegiri Group, said, “This year, September 22 is Sunday (a public holiday). The real spirit of car-free day will reflect on the working day. Hence we decided to observe it on September 23, Monday, which will be a working day. On Sunday, we will organise a walkathon and bicycle rides. On September 23, we will urge people not to use any vehicle on Jan Marg from Sector 16/17 light point to Capitol Complex.”

Advertising

Two particular stretches leading to Sukhna Lake are being considered for being declared as a no-vehicle zone for at least six hours on the two days. To ensure participation in this mega event, people are being added to WhatsApp groups specially made for promoting cycling.

A traffic police officer said, “This time, we want to observe the Car Free Day for two days. September 22 is Sunday (a public holiday). We have decided to make around 5-km-long stretch around Sukhna Lake a vehicle-free zone.”

DSP (traffic) Charanjit Singh Virk said, “Traffic cops will be deployed throughout the stretch to make the event hassle-free. Vehicular movement will be restricted on this stretch. We believe the event will be a hit, especially when bicycle riding is becoming popular among local residents.” Chandigarh has over a 100-km-long cycle track.