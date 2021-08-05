Chandigarh: UT to get new MC commissioner

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Wednesday evening approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Anindita Mitra

Anindita Mitra will be replacing KK Yadav, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Chandigarh,

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Wednesday evening approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Anindita Mitra, IAS to the post on Inter Cadre Deputation from Punjab cadre to AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh segment).

Mitra is a 2007 Punjab cadre IAS officer. Yadav was given three month extension due to the Covid pandemic. However, Mitra will take over from him now.