Chandigarh: UT to begin affixing HSRP of CH01-BH series

UT ADMINISTRATION will soon begin the process for affixing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) of ‘CH 01- BH series’. The affixation of HSRP on existing vehicles and newly registered vehicles is ongoing.

A month-long window has been provided for the owners of these series, following which, challans will be issued by Chandigarh traffic police.

A release by UT Administration stated that owners of vehicle having registration number ‘CH01-BH’ will have to apply for affixation of HSRP from December 10 to January 9, 2019.

”The owners of these series may apply at their respective offices by depositing a request on paper, mentioning detail of chassis number, engine number, make, model, copy of registration certificate of the vehicle and copy of valid insurance, within the said period,” the release said.