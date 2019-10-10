Chandigarh: UT standing counsel advises civic body against allowing stalls in parking lots & corridors

UT SENIOR standing counsel Pankaj Jain has in a report advised the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation not to permit setting up of stalls in parking lots and corridors during festival season, Special Commissioner Municipal Corporation Sanjay Jha told Chandigarh Newsline Wednesday.

The civic body had referred the matter to Jain after its own standing counsel had opposed setting up of such stalls, citing orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court against encroachment.

Traders met Jha on Wednesday and said the absence of such stalls will kill the festive spirit. A meeting in this regard has now been called by the special commissioner with deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The municipal corporation was in a fix because on one hand are the HC’s orders and on the other are traders seeking permission for stalls in front of their shops during festival season, a practice that has been going on for several years.

The enforcement committee of councillors had recommended that temporary permission be given to traders to put up stalls in the markets. However, the corporation officers then sought the advise of the standing counsel and then Jha.

Unlike every year, traders of the city had asked the Chandigarh administration and municipal corporation to allow them to put up stalls in the market till Diwali (October 27). The traders had given yet another option this time to avoid parking chaos — valet parking in various markets.

Anil Vohra, president of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said that they will be meeting the Mayor on Thursday.

“There would be no festive spirit without stalls. Not just traders but even people wait for this time of the year. Markets will be dry if stalls are not allowed. We are just seeking temporary permission and we never encroach the corridors or parking lots,” he added.

While some of the traders have sought a 20-day permission beginning October 7 till Diwali, some want at least three days each during Karva Chauth and Diwali.