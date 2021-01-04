Chandigarh: UT reports less than 20 cases after months

After a gap of several months, Chandigarh reported less than 20 new Covid-19 cases. As many as 16 new cases were reported on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 19,881.

A 58-year-old man from Sector 61 succumbed to the virus at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He had already been suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome and Type 2 diabetes mellitus. At least 320 people have died due to Covid-19 here. The UT has 281 active cases, while as many as 54 people were discharged after recovery on Sunday.

As per data, 16,849 out of every 10 lakh people in the UT have tested positive. The active ratio is 1.6 per cent and case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people here, 1, 55, 293 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.3 per cent and recovery ratio is 96.8 per cent.

The UT has conducted 1,83,594 tests until now.