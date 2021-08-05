scorecardresearch
Chandigarh: UT orders opening of schools for classes 7, 8

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 5, 2021 6:22:21 am
A detailed order in this regard will be issued by the Secretary (Education). (Representational Image)

The Chandigarh Administration ordered opening of schools for Classes 7 and 8, and opening of restaurants till 10.30 pm in the new guidelines issued on Wednesday

“Classes 7th and 8th of the schools will also start functioning physically from August 9, 2021 subject to parents’ consent for sending their wards to the schools. However, online mode of teaching will continue,” the orders said.

A detailed order in this regard will be issued by the Secretary (Education), it was said.

Besides, it was stated that all restaurants/eateries can remain open with 50% capacity
from 8 am to 10:30 pm.

This order will come into force with effect from August 5, 2021, and will be applicable until further orders.

Any breach of this order shall invite action under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code along with other applicable laws, it was stated.

