Chandigarh: UT launches reservation roster management system

UT Adviser Manoj Parida launched the Reservation Roster Management System developed by NIC for Personnel and UT Social Welfare Departments, at UT Secretariat in the presence of senior UT officers, on Thursday.

Secretary Personnel, S.K. Jha briefed those present about the features of the system which include allowing HODs to monitor real time category-wise vacancy position of SC/OBC on their dashboards, and sending automated quarterly alerts to the branch in-charges to update information.

On July 2 this year, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore had launched the Recruitment Rules and Vacancy Management System, which provides the information gap related to updation of recruitment rules and vacancies. The Reservation Roster Management System completes this process for filling up vacancies as also the roster required for promotion in future by giving category-wise vacancies. This will help departments in filling vacancies for both direct entries and promotions expeditiously, and improve quality of administration.

It is important to note that due to the decision regarding retirement earlier this year, relatively larger numbers of people have retired from the administration this year. The system will also provide timely reminders to HODs to take action to ensure that posts do not lapse after two years of remaining vacant. This will also help cadre management in various cadres.

Adviser to the Administrator congratulated the Personnel department, Social Welfare department and NIC for resorting to innovative means to streamline the administrative machinery.

