Chandigarh: UT Finance Secretary’s personal assistant booked

The police said that Surinder Kumar was also the then PA to Joint Secretary Finance, Sector 9, Chandigarh.

A police officer said, "A case has been registered in PS-03, Chandigarh on the complaint of Dr. N. S Bharadwaj, Deputy Director, Ayush (Ayurveda), against Surinder Kumar."

The Personal assistant of UT Finance Secretary was booked by the Chandigarh police for allegedly misplacing a file related to a vigilance inquiry.

The accused has been identified as Surinder Kumar.

A police officer said, “A case has been registered in PS-03, Chandigarh on the complaint of Dr. N. S Bharadwaj, Deputy Director, Ayush (Ayurveda), against Surinder Kumar.”

The police said that Kumar was also the then PA to Joint Secretary Finance, Sector 9, Chandigarh. He has been accused of misplacing a vigilance enquiry file. The investigation is on.

