Chandigarh: UT DGP promotes 803 police personnel

FIVE DAYS after the submission of Police Reforms Commission report raising the issue of long-pending promotions of UT Police personnel, DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan promoted 803 police personnel Wednesday. The promotions had been pending for last many years.

The promoted personnel included 112 cops, who were given regular promotions resulting in enhancement in their salaries, ranks and other

financial benefits.

Besides 112 cops, a total of 691 police personnel were given executive promotions. The executive promotions differ from regular promotions. In executive promotions, cops are promoted to higher ranks but their salaries remain similar to the previous ranks. The police department said that 691 cops were promoted on the pattern of Punjab Police after completion of 16, 24, 30 years of police service.

A single-member Police Reform Commission, headed by IPS (Retd) K B Singh, submitted a detailed report highlighting various issues including the long-pending promotions of hundreds of Chandigarh Police personnel. The report was submited before former UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore last Saturday.

The commission report stresses the construction of new police stations along with two more police sub-divisions, establishment of reception corners in each police station and changing the rude behaviour of UT cops to make Chandigarh Police a people-friendly force.

At least 250-page-long report was divided into 13 chapters. It stresses the required reforms pertaining to recruitment, training, deployment, transfer and retirement of the police personnel.