Chandigarh: UT crosses 3,000-mark with 117 new cases; 154 discharged

As many as 117 people in Chandigarh tested positive for Covid-19, taking the tally of cases to 3,035, with 1,350 active cases and 37 deaths.

Out of the total new patients, 94 tested positive by RT-PCR, and 23 by rapid-antigen tests. Till now, 25,645 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Chandigarh.

On a heartening note, 154 people were deemed recovered and discharged from various facilities of Chandigarh, with the recoveries surpassing the number of new cases reported during the day.

At present, there are 169 Covid-19 cases at NHE, out of which 35 patients are in the ICU. Mani Majra recorded a surge of cases, with 24 testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

As many as 11 cases were reported from Sector 15, while nine children from across Chandigarh tested positive.

As per the latest data, 2,574 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active cases ratio is 44.5 per cent and for every 100 confirmed case, 44 are infected currently. The case fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent.

For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 21,751 samples were tested. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 5.5 per cent every day.

The recovery ratio is 54.2 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 54 have recovered from the virus.

