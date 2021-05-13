Chandigarh: UT cops rescue stranded O2 tanker

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has fixed the daily quota of 20 MT of medical oxygen for Chandigarh from M/s INOX Barotiwala. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Chandigarh police officers were rushed to Barotiwala for escorting a 20MT oxygen tanker, which was intercepted by the Solan police yesterday. The tense situation arose when a team of UT police escorting the tanker was bringing it to Chandigarh from the INOX Plant at Barotiwala Tuesday.

A Solan police team headed by SP (Barotiwala) stopped the tanker at a check-post and refused to let it pass. Sources said the escort team of Chandigarh police tried to convince their counterparts about the urgency but failed. An urgent message was conveyed to senior police officers about the situation. The 20MT oxygen was scheduled for GMSH-16, GMCH-32, Civil Hospital, Sector 48 and for a private refilling vendor at Derabassi.

A police officer said, “DSP (police lines) Daleep Rattan, Inspector Dalbir Singh Bhinder along with two others were instructed to rush to Barotiwala. The two officers went there without wasting any moment. And they secured the safe custody of the oxygen tanker. SP Barotiwala was shown all the required documents, permission for interstate transport etc. The 20MT oxygen is being brought to the city from Barotiwala every day since May 10. A strategy is being devised to avoid such instances of delay in the future. Today the oxygen tankers were brought without any loss of time.”

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has fixed the daily quota of 20 MT of medical oxygen for Chandigarh from M/s INOX Barotiwala. This medical oxygen is being utilized for GMCH-32, GMSH-16 and the COVID Hospital in Sector 48. In the detailed order issued by IAS officer Yashpal Garg on May 9, the Chandigarh police officers must ensure that the police escort to oxygen tankers from INOX Plant at Barotiwala is relieved only after the tanker reaches its last destination.

The last stop of the tanker could either be the premise of GMCH-32, GMSH-16, Sector 48 hospital or the premise of private refilling vendor at Derabassi, the orders read.