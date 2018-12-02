Chandigarh: UT constructs shallow water body in Nagar Van to woo birds

UNDERSTANDING THE need for a shallow water body near Sukhna Lake, the UT forest and wildlife department has constructed a water body with the minimum depth inside Nagar Van, which is part of Reserve Forest Area of Chandigarh. The Nagar Van is spread across 100 hactares and shares the boundaries with Sukhna Lake reserve forest.

For causing less disturbance to birds, especially to migratory birds which arrive in Chandigarh during winter and prefer to stay in shallow water bodies, the department has made high slopes of soil around the water body. A watch tower is also installed near the body for the people interested in birding. The decision of construction of a shallow water body was taken by a committee constituted on the instructions of UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden, Debendra Dalai, was not available for comment.

A senior forest officer said, “The significance of shallow water body has increased in the current scenario when the water level of Sukhna Lake was recorded very high due to the heavy rainfall in the month of September this year. Moreover, in the annual Water Fowl Census-2018 held in early November this year by Chandigarh Bird Club (CBC), the presence of waterfowl, especially the waders and dabbling ducks, was recorded very less in Sukhna Lake. Waders preferred shallow waters due to the easy availability of food in the shape of insects, fish, crustaceans, molluscs, aquatic insects and small fishes.”

Mitinder Singh Sekhon, a member of the committee, said, “For providing natural habitats for nesting the birds, different kinds of plants, including thorny plants, are being planted around the water body. The groundwater is being filled in the body and we are hopeful to receive positive results of this shallow water body in coming years. Sukhan Lake Forest Area, Nagar Van, is the best habitat for birds, including local and migratory birds.”

Nagar Van was inaugurated in August 2018. A specially camouflaged hut of green colour was constructed for wildlife enthusiastic to observe the birds and animals found in this area.