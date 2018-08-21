Chandigarh: UT again invites volunteers to teach in govt schools

Over 90 residents had volunteered in 2016 after suggestions by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and UT Adviser Parimal Rai. Over 90 residents had volunteered in 2016 after suggestions by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and UT Adviser Parimal Rai.

AFTER THE voluntary teaching scheme was introduced in 2016, the UT Education Department has once again invited applications from professionals who are interested in volunteering to teach in government schools of the city.

Any professional, ranging from serving/retired bureaucrats, doctors, judicial officers, journalists, engineers, defence personnel and lawyers, among others, can apply for the scheme.

Volunteers will be required to teach once a week for an hour or for one lecture. Those interested have time until August 31 to submit written applications addressed to the Director of School Education, Additional Deluxe Building, Sector 9, Chandigarh, either by post or send an email at dpi-chd@nic.in.

Applicants should mention their field of expertise or the subject they want to teach, preferred government school and timings. However, volunteers will not get any honorarium or allowance and the department reserves the right to invite the professionals according to its needs. Volunteers who applied in 2016 and are already teaching need not apply again. For more details, you can call at 0172-2740324 from 9 am to 5 pm on any working day.

Over 90 residents had volunteered in 2016 after suggestions by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and UT Adviser Parimal Rai. Among them were prominent personalities such as former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal whose field of expertise is legal literacy and 70-year-old Dr Sudhir Garg, the former head of department of zoology at CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar. He took up biology lessons for Classes 11 and 12.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App