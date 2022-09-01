scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Chandigarh UT advisory on seasonal influenza: ‘If symptoms don’t subside, see a doctor’

Seasonal Influenza A (H1N1) is a viral disease and is self-limiting. The advisory says if symptoms do not subside, report to the nearest health facility. 

If you think you have an influenza-like illness, report to the nearest identified health facility if symptoms aggravate, the health department said.

The UT health department has issued an advisory for seasonal influenza A (H1N1), previously known as swine flu.

Seasonal Influenza A (H1N1) is a viral disease and is self-limiting. The advisory says if symptoms do not subside, report to the nearest health facility.

If you think you have an influenza-like illness, report to the nearest identified health facility if symptoms aggravate (high fever, difficulty in breathing, the blue colour of the skin or lips, blood in sputum or altered behaviour).

Children may be irritable, do not take fluids and refuse to accept feeds. Stay at home, if advised by the doctor. Do not travel or go to work or school and reduce exposure within your household. Avoid close contact with others for seven days after your symptoms begin or until you have been symptom-free for 24 hours whichever is longer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Look for these symptoms: Apart from fever, other symptoms may include cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, difficulty in breathing, bodyaches, headache, chills, diarrhoea, vomiting, blood in sputum and fatigue. People with certain chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, airway disease and heart disease etc, adults 65 years or older, children younger than five years and pregnant women may be at higher risk for severe illness.

More from Chandigarh

Precautions: Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue when you cough or sneeze and discard with care. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand gel. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Avoid crowded places. Stay at more than an arm’s length from persons afflicted with flu. Get plenty of sleep, drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food. Do not shake hands or hug, do not spit in public and don’t take medicines without consulting a physician.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 12:51:40 am
Next Story

CLU scam: Bailable warrants issued against Patiala jail official for failing to produce Navjot Sidhu

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement