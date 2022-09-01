Chandigarh UT advisory on seasonal influenza: ‘If symptoms don’t subside, see a doctor’

The UT health department has issued an advisory for seasonal influenza A (H1N1), previously known as swine flu.

Seasonal Influenza A (H1N1) is a viral disease and is self-limiting. The advisory says if symptoms do not subside, report to the nearest health facility.

If you think you have an influenza-like illness, report to the nearest identified health facility if symptoms aggravate (high fever, difficulty in breathing, the blue colour of the skin or lips, blood in sputum or altered behaviour).

Children may be irritable, do not take fluids and refuse to accept feeds. Stay at home, if advised by the doctor. Do not travel or go to work or school and reduce exposure within your household. Avoid close contact with others for seven days after your symptoms begin or until you have been symptom-free for 24 hours whichever is longer.

Look for these symptoms: Apart from fever, other symptoms may include cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, difficulty in breathing, bodyaches, headache, chills, diarrhoea, vomiting, blood in sputum and fatigue. People with certain chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, airway disease and heart disease etc, adults 65 years or older, children younger than five years and pregnant women may be at higher risk for severe illness.

Precautions: Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue when you cough or sneeze and discard with care. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand gel. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Avoid crowded places. Stay at more than an arm’s length from persons afflicted with flu. Get plenty of sleep, drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food. Do not shake hands or hug, do not spit in public and don’t take medicines without consulting a physician.