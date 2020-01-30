Chandigarh Adviser orders high-level probe, finance secretary to submit report

Speaking to Newsline, Parida said, “I have ordered a probe and asked Secretary, Engineering (Finance Secretary- IAS officer AK Sinha) to submit a report in the matter.” (File) Speaking to Newsline, Parida said, “I have ordered a probe and asked Secretary, Engineering (Finance Secretary- IAS officer AK Sinha) to submit a report in the matter.” (File)

UT Adviser Manoj Parida on Wednesday ordered a high-level probe into the consultants employed by the UT engineering department following the Indian Express investigation into the issue. Parida,who is also the Chief Vigilance Officer, said that if the preliminary report is not found satisfactory, Vigilance department will step in.

In the reports published on Monday and Tuesday, Chandigarh Newsline had highlighted how the engineering wing sought consultancy for even minor works despite having in-house experts. According to the information obtained under the Right to information (RTI) Act, consultancy was sought even for installing kitchen exhausts and air conditioners. The Newsline has also exposed some of the questionable addresses of these consultants.

Speaking to Newsline, Parida said, “I have ordered a probe and asked Secretary, Engineering (Finance Secretary- IAS officer AK Sinha) to submit a report in the matter.”

Adviser said that details and background of all the firms will be checked.

When asked what if secretary engineering tasked with the probe, tries to defend his department, Parida said, “He will just file a preliminary report. If not found satisfactory, we will order a Vigilance investigation.”

The engineering secretary has been asked to examine the details of the consultants, such as their background, expertise etc. Also, he has been asked to check why companies were hired for petty works that did not require any consultancy at all.

Engineering Secretary A K Sinha told Newsline that he has received the communication from the Adviser with the newspaper reports on Wednesday and he has further sought a report from Special Secretary of the department Mukesh Anand on various aspects.

Newsline had obtained these details of three sub divisions under RTI. Over 50 sub divisions in the engineering wing are yet to furnish their details.

