Chandigarh: UT Adviser launches air quality monitoring system

UT Adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday inaugurated ‘Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS)’ installed at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, Chandigarh.

It was done in the presence of Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary Environment-cum-chairman, CPCC, UT, and Debendra Dalai, Special Secretary Environment & Member Secretary, CPCC, Chandigarh. The CAAQMS has been installed by Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) to monitor various parameters of ambient air quality on a real-time basis.

The Adviser appreciated the efforts made by CPCC in stationing the CAAQMS for the people of the city.

Through this system, a large number of parameters can be monitored simultaneously, i.e. PM10, PM2.5, CO, SO2, NOX, NH3, O3, Benzene, Xylene, Toluene. This instrument also monitors meteorological parameters like temperature, humidity, rainfall, etc.