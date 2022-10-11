Chandigarh: UT Adviser Dharam Pal holds review meet for IAF heritage centre

At the outset, Secretary (Culture) Vinod P Kavle briefed about the duties and responsibilities of IAF and Chandigarh Administration in setting up of this centre.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal held a review meeting with Indian Air Force officers and UT Administration officers regarding setting up of Indian Air Force Heritage Centre. At the outset, Secretary (Culture) Vinod P Kavle briefed about the duties and responsibilities of IAF and Chandigarh Administration in setting up of this centre.

Then the officials of the engineering department informed that the tender of the civil and electrical works has been opened on October 7, 2022, and work will be allotted this week.