Chandigarh: UT Adviser inspects Covid centres, gauges preparedness

UT Adviser Dharampal, to take stock of preparedness, on Friday inspected mini Covid Care Centres in Chandigarh and interacted with officials of such centres.

The centres he inspected on Friday included Bal Bhawan in Sector-23B, Chandigarh that is being operated by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Sewa Society, and Tera hi Tera, Indira Holiday Home, Sector-24, Chandigarh, which is being operated by Competent Foundation and Bharat Vikas Parishad.

During the visit, the Adviser interacted with the office-bearers of both the organisation and appreciated their noble cause. He requested them to maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene and to provide professional services on the lines of what they did during the second wave of the pandemic.

Dharampal, also inspected the vaccination centre in GMSH-16 and in view of the rush directed that more teams be pressed into service to ease the rush. He also reviewed the status of preparedness for Covid vaccination for teens between 15 and 18 years of age, which will start from January 3, 2022.

The Adviser also inspected the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in GMSH-16 and asked the doctors to ensure that all the ventilators are functional and there is no issue in case of a rush of patients.

Yashpal Garg, secretary of health, Dr Suman Singh, DHS, and Dr VK Nagpal, Medical Superintendent were present during the inspection of the health facilities.