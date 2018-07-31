Chandigarh: UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore to visit garbage processing plant today

Ahead of the UT Administrator’s visit, the gate of dumping ground at Dadumajra on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Ahead of the UT Administrator’s visit, the gate of dumping ground at Dadumajra on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore will be visiting the garbage processing plant at Dadumajra on Tuesday. Badnore will take stock of the situation prevailing there.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil had stated that thousands of tonnes of garbage was lying dumped and stinking around the garbage processing plant as it was not being processed at all.

Moudgil had even convened an urgent meeting of all the councillors and officers on the issue.

He stated that the garbage processing plant authorities had been taking only 150 metric tonnes of garbage. The rest was being dumped on the premises or at the dumping ground. The city produces 450 tonnes of garbage daily.

On June 21, when International Yoga Day was being observed, residents of Dadumajra had put forth a question as to where they could do yoga as there were breathing problems because garbage was being dumped in the surrounding areas and at the dumping ground.

