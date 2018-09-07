Chandigarh: UT administrator sends revised plan of Sector 29 flyover to Centre

Governor of Punjab V P Singh Badnore inspecting the Guard of Honour on the occasion of Independence Day Celebrations at the Parade Ground in sector 17 Chandigarh. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Governor of Punjab V P Singh Badnore inspecting the Guard of Honour on the occasion of Independence Day Celebrations at the Parade Ground in sector 17 Chandigarh. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

The revised proposal of the Sector 29 flyover has been pegged at a cost of Rs 386 crore. After getting approval from the UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore, the UT Administration on Thursday sent the revised plan of the flyover with curtailed length and expenditure to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for their final go-ahead.

After the Union Ministry in July had asked the administration to cut short the length and expenditure and bring it down to Rs 250 crore, the consultants of the project were asked to prepare a revised plan. Earlier, the flyover was of 6.5-kilometre length and now it will be just 2.4-kilometre length. The initial project was turning out to be worth about Rs 1,600 crore, which the ministry had termed very expensive.

As per the previous proposal, the flyover was to be extended up to Zirakpur border but now it will be only from railway overbridge in Hallomajra and end 300 metres before the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 roundabout on Dakshin Marg.

A senior officer of the UT Administration said, “I agree the ministry had asked us to bring the expenditure down to Rs 250 crore and we tried hard to curtail it but still it has gone up to Rs 386 crore even as we have reduced the length to less than half of the previous length proposed.”

On Wednesday, the revised plan was sent to Badnore who approved. Now it has been sent to the union ministry. “If the ministry sends us the approval within 15 days, we will float the tenders and the work of construction may begin by November-end,” the officer added.

The urban planning department had raised objections initially to the flyover project, saying the entire traffic would choke the Sector 32 rotary where a hospital was located and which happened to be a silence zone. However, seven different options were shown to the architects and they had approved the 6.5-kilometre length. But after a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the latter had asked the UT officials to submit a revised plan. The entire cost of the project is to be borne by the union ministry.

