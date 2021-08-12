Chandigarh: UT Administrator inaugurates solar power plants for 12 police stations

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore Wednesday inaugurated solar power plants for 12 police stations.

These plants have been installed on the rooftops of 12 police stations of Chandigarh with a total cost of Rs 1.62 crore, including 10 years of observation and management and executed by CREST (Chandigarh Renewable Science and Technology Promotion Society). The plants installed on rooftop of 12 police Stations are of capacity 325 kilowatts. These plants will generate approximately 4,22,500 kwh (units) of electricity annually and shall help the UT in marching towards 100% renewable energy.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will be accounting for 20 per cent of funding along with 80% of UT share. Badnore said that the new solar power plant was introduced to reduce pollution and emission. The installations of solar power plants will get rid of the huge electricity bills and reduce electricity bills by Rs 20 lakh annually, Badnore added. This will also turn police stations into green police stations.

Prominent among those present were DGP (UT) Sanjay Baniwal, DIG (UT) Omvir Bishnoi, CEO Crest, Debendra Dalai and Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar.