Chandigarh: UT Administrator flags off city’s first electric bus

Taking the plunge towards sustainable transport, Chandigarh’s first electric bus was flagged of on Wednesday.

The Proto bus will be on trial basis under city conditions for approximately 20 days and will operate on the PGI- Manimajra via Madhya Marg Route.

V P Singh Badnore, Governor Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh flagged of the electric bus from Raj Bhawan in the presence of Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator and other senior officials of the Administration. Badnore took the bus to the Sector 17 police station and thereafter to the to India International Centre, Chandigarh.

The bus will be put under operation for general public tentatively from first week of September, 2021. Further, 19 buses are likely to be received by September 30 and another 20 by October 2021. The procurement of another 40 Electric Buses is under process and expected to be received in 2022.

Equipped with an air-conditioning system with individual air vents, the buses have a capacity of 35 passengers and 20 standees. Passenger information screens are fixed at the front, back, side and inside the saloon area, while the doors are pneumatically controlled. The buses also have a panic button for emergencies and will have mobile charging points for each row.

The Transport Department plans to replace all the 358 diesel buses plying in the Tricity with Electric Buses by 2027-2028.

CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE ACROSS FOUR LOCATIONS

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group has bagged the order for 40 electric buses under the FAME-II scheme.

On an average, this fleet of 40 buses will save approximately 6.5 lakh litre fuel while reducing carbon emissions to the tune of 1700 tonne, annually.

The charging infrastructure will be developed across four locations, including Depot-3, ISBT-17, ISBT-43, and PGI.