Chandigarh: UT Administration launches website to showcase development projects

To meet the endeavors of the Central government under Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living, a dedicated website, https://urbanplanning.chd.gov.in of the Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration has been prepared by SPIC. It was launched by Manoj Parida, Adviser to the Administrator, UT, Chandigarh.

According to the UT administration, the website has been developed with the intent of providing a single online source to all information related to the development in the city.

It provides all information related to the planning and designing of various projects, which are either ongoing, at the planning stage, or already completed.

The website has been developed for transparency and visibility of government schemes and to keep city residents apprised of the latest projects, important notified policies and reports of the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031.

The city’s heritage and information regarding various city-level infrastructure proposals have also been uploaded on the website.

The portal will be the first of its own kind to provide consolidated information required in online building plan approval system because all approved architectural controls, updated site verified zoning plans and layout plans have been uploaded under distinct heads for clarity and ease of use.

The latest building byelaws applicable to various types of land use will also be available on the website.

