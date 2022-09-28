scorecardresearch
Chandigarh UT admin sets up panel to probe demolition of wall in GMSH-16

The committee has been instructed to find out the correct factual positions regarding the area of the chemist Shop (garage) number 6 at the time of initial auction on December 28, 1992, at the time of handing over on February 18,1993, and the area presently occupied by it.

Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on Tuesday constituted a fact finding committee to look into the case of a partition wall allegedly being pulled down near chemist shop number 6 at Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 of Chandigarh.

The committee will comprise will comprise Akhil Kumar, the Additional Secretary of Health who will be the chairman, Dr Paramjit Singh, DMS of GMSH-16 as a member, Anil Kumar Sharma, executive engineer of UT’s Engineering Department, and Rajiv Mehta, senior architect of the Architecture Wing of Chandigarh.

The committee has also been tasked with to see that in case any variations are found in terms of area, the time period when the partition wall might have been demolished and role of the erring officials and in case of any variation in area, damage charges (approximate rental charges) for the additional area occupied by the chemist shop is to be fixed.

“The committee may devise its own methodology to find out the correct factual position. In the process, the committee may go through the available record and connect with the concerned persons/officials/ex-officers,” an order released by the administration on Tuesdays aid.

