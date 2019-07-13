Chandigarh: UT Admin makes RC, licence must for rickshaw, loading rehri pullers

The UT Administration has made registration certificates, driving licence and number plates mandatory for rickshaws and loading rehri pullers. The Chandigarh Administration on Friday notified the Chandigarh Cycle, Rickshaw and loading rehri (regulation and control) bylaws.

Advertising

It was stated that a plate should be displayed at the back side of the rickshaw or loading rehri and the maximum weight or load on the cycle rickshaw or loading rehri should not exceed 150 kilograms. The bylaws state that a rickshaw driver will not be allowed to carry more than two persons on a rickshaw. Two children under twelve years of age are to be counted as one person, whereas a single child less than seven years of age is not to be counted.

It will also be mandatory to fix a bell and reflectors on the front and the rear side, rear view mirrors on both sides of the handle. If the number plate is found mutilated or destroyed, the licensing officer is to provide another plate at a fees of Rs 100.

The rickshaws and loading rehris have to ply on cycle tracks wherever available. In cases where there are no tracks, they are supposed to drive on the left.

Advertising

As per the Chandigarh Cycle, Rickshaw and loading rehri (regulation and control) bylaws, no person is to keep a rickshaw either for plying or hiring or for private use and no person is to drive or pull a rickshaw within limits of the city without a license granted by an officer. The by-laws further provide that license fee shall be chargeable at the rate notified by the UT administration from time to time.

A fine of Rs 300 has to be paid the first time if rickshaws and rehris are found violating the norms, Rs 400 the second time and third time offences will invite a fine of Rs 500. In case of applying for DL or RC, the administration has stated that grant document will expire after a period of five years, 10 years and 15 years as the date may be from the date of issue depending on the fees paid. For an RC, an amount of Rs 600 will have to be paid for five years, Rs 1,000 for 10 years and Rs 1,500 for 15 years respectively. For a DL, Rs 300 has to be paid upto a period of 15 years, thereafter renewal of 5 years.