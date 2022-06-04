Chandigarh UT Admin, IAF sign MoU for heritage centre

Chandigarh will soon get an Indian Airforce Heritage Centre. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between the UT Administration and the Indian Air Force on Friday. Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, MP Kirron Kher and IAF Air Chief Marshall VR Chaudhari were present during the signing of the MoU.

This centre will have simulators, decommissioned aircrafts, aero engines, and other IAF artefacts. The centre will include virtual reality and AI technology.

“It will be informative and may motivate our youth to join the armed forces. This will strengthen our force and thereby lead to national integration. This will also provide job opportunities for the youth. The centre will highlight the crucial role of the Air Force in various wars and assistance rendered by the IAF for civil air operations,” a statement issued by UT Administration said.