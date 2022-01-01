Chandigarh ushers in 2022 with record vaccine shots; people continue without masks

Amid Omicron scare and spike in Covid cases, Chandigarh let its hair down as people gathered in huge numbers at various hotels and clubs to bid adieu to 2021 and welcome the new year 2022. No social distancing was being followed at hotels and restaurants as people without their masks went partying.

In order to discourage people, especially those not fully vaccinated, the UT administration had announced that it would challan and impose fine on hotels, clubs and restaurants. UT had ordered hotels, clubs and, restaurants be fined Rs 5,000 if they allow any person who is not fully vaccinated in the New Year parties.

Because of this, there was huge rush at the vaccination centres. UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg told that as many as 12,243 Covid vaccinations were done in Chandigarh which is the highest in a day during last four months. At some places, vaccination is still going on and by 9:00pm, they may reach 13,000.

Administration stated that they added 10 teams and 10 more will be added tomorrow. “All vaccination centres will remain open on Saturday and Sunday, as usual. All those adults who are yet to take 1st or 2nd dose may get it done immediately without any further delay,” it was stated, adding that children (15 to 18 years) will start from January 3, 2022 as per schedule and all preparations have been done for the same.

Even as several hotels had asked their guests to get their vaccine certificates, there were some clubs which were allowing entry. The compiled data of hotels and restaurants challaned on Friday night will be available on Saturday. Some hotels asked for the certificate during entry.

MPS Chawla, owner of Hotel Altius said, “At fine dining places, fewer families are coming. There is hardly 40 per cent business as people are prefer to celebrate indoors. However, the youth is visiting clubs.”

Chawla added, that their hotel had already informed guests in advance to get print outs of their vaccine certificate.

“We informed our guests to keep the print out in their pockets in case Chandigarh administration representatives ask for it,” he stated.

Earlier the challaning of non-vaccinated people was to start from January 1. However, keeping in view the rising Covid cases and the celebrations, the challaning drive was preponed. The administration issued a modification of the previous order Thursday evening. Resulting into heavy rush for vaccination at the centres.

A day before the New Year’s Eve celebration in Chandigarh, the UT Administration had on Thursday evening announced that if any violation of the orders is found by the owners of establishments, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed. On repeated violation, further stern action will be taken as per the law. There were some families who preferred private gatherings at home and held parties at the terrace amid increase in cases outside. Some celebrated by distributing blankets and essentials to the needy on January 1.

ADMINISTRATOR GREETS PEOPLE

UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit extended greetings to the people of Punjab and Chandigarh on the New Year’s Eve. The Governor, in his greetings, said that the dawn of New Year is always welcomed with renewed hope and aspirations, which could only be fulfilled by working together with zeal, determination and dedication. “As we bid goodbye to a year that has taught us many life lessons through our united combat against one of the most disruptive pandemics in recent memory, let us welcome the New Year with the spirit of optimism, hope and bonhomie. Let us hope that we hear auspicious news, view pleasant things,” the Administrator said.