Chandigarh: US-returned man found dead in hotel, cops rule out foul play

Chinese doctor commits suicide after being targeted online Chinese doctor commits suicide after being targeted online

A US-RETURNED software engineer, Charandeep Singh (40), was found dead at his room in Hotel Orange, Sector 35, on Wednesday afternoon. Police have ruled out foul play and begun inquest proceedings. Some empty and filled liquor bottles were recovered from Room 106, where Charandeep was staying since September 17. Police have sealed the room and took away a laptop and two cell phones of the victim for examination. Charandeep, a resident of Shivalik Vihar in Nayagaon, was married and his wife is settled abroad.

Police sources said Charandeep was scheduled to check out of the hotel Wednesday afternoon but when he did not come out of his room, the hotel staff went to his room and knocked the door but did not get any response. So, the staff opened the door with a master key and found Charandeep lying dead on the floor, sources added. Police were informed and the victim was rushed to GMSH-16 where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police officer said, “Kuldeep Singh Joshan, father of the victim, informed the police that Charandeep came from the US last month and since September 17, had been staying at the hotel. The victim’s father also informed that whenever Charandeep came to India from the US, he preferred to stay at the hotel instead of his home in Nayagaon. Kuldeep Singh did not suspect foul play in the death of his son. The liquor bottles, which were recovered from the room, have been kept for chemical examination.” The body was kept in the mortuary of GMSH-16 and post-mortem will be done on Thursday.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App