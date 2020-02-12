Chandigarh: 10-day urban fest screens movies on earth, climate change’s impact on communities

Most of the movies screened at the festival are related to climate change and highlight the various environmental issues. (Representational Image) Most of the movies screened at the festival are related to climate change and highlight the various environmental issues. (Representational Image)

Written by Rupali Manohar Chauhan

The 10-day long Chandigarh Urban festival, which commenced on February 6, has been hosting screening of films related to earth and environment at Government Museum Chandigarh. Besides the movie sessions mentored by Professor Arun Deep Ahluwalia, other activities at the festival included marathon, yoga and creative workshops.

On the movie screenings, Professor Ahluwalia said, “The idea is that everybody should experience the beauty of nature. The motive is to not to teach but to have fun. People say that there is no fun in science, but whatever progress science has made is because it has fun in it.” Most of the movies screened at the festival are related to climate change and highlight the various environmental issues.

“The movies talk about climate change. One of the movies screened here, ‘The weeping apple tree’ highlights how climate change is effecting the production of apple in Kullu valley.Then, there is a movie about the sea level rising in Orrisa and a movie showing the plight of tigers, who have to drink saline water in Sunderbans. The festival will screen four Indian movies supported by British but made by Indians in India. There is also a Hollywood film ‘Ice Age’ that we have placed in the playlist for the interest of smaller children,” Professor Ahluwalia said.

He added, “We are missionaries of the science and want to give an experiential feeling to people. We cannot lecture people, but we can say- watch the movies and have fun. If you find it enjoyable then bring your family, friends and children from schools.”

One of the visitors who watched a movie, Sunil said, “The festival is a very good initiative. Every citizen in Chandigarh should know about this city as well as climate change. It should reach maximum people. The movies that are being shown disseminate vast knowledge and are very detailed. I think it is must a for children. They should come here in more numbers.”

The movies are screened from 10 am to 6 pm on all days.

