Chandigarh unlocks: Malls, bars, gyms, restaurants, lake to reopen today

Chandigarh on Tuesday decided to begin opening up by allowing shops, malls, restaurants, bars and gyms to function from June 9. While shops and shopping malls can remain open from 10 am to 6 pm, eating outlets inside the malls can operate till 8 pm.

The decision was taken in the war room meeting where officials and medical representatives were present.

However, the night curfew will continue to be in force from 10 pm to 5 am. The UT decided to do away with weekend lockdown but announced that there will be a total closure on Sunday. Only the essential shops will be allowed to open and movement of vehicles will be restricted.

In a statement, the UT administration said, “Malls must ensure that there is no crowding within the shops or in open areas. Screening of visitors to check temperature and proper sanitisation should be arranged at the entrance of the malls.”

Gyms, wellness centres, clubs and spas have been allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. The officials said owners must ensure that the members using the facility are vaccinated and strict Covid protocol must be followed.

Moreover, after detailed discussions, it was decided that all shops will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm. “The shop owners will ensure that Covid protocol is duly followed. All persons must wear masks and shopping areas must be regularly sanitised. Shopkeepers can be penalised for any violaton of Covid protocol,” the statement said.

All restaurants and bars have been allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity from 10 am to 9 pm. However, UT Adviser Manoj Parida told The Indian Express, “The relaxations will be reviewed and can be withdrawn too, if Covid protocol is not strictly followed. Nobody can rule out a third wave.”

SUKHNA LAKE OPENS

The Sukhna Lake will remain open to visitors from 5 am to 8 pm. However, no boating will be allowed. The police will ensure that the visitors at the lake follow the Covid protocol, failing which challans will be issued. The lake will remain closed on Sunday.

CINEMA HALLS, THEATRES TO remain CLOSED

The cinema halls and theatres will remain closed but museums and libraries will be open. The gathering for marriages, cremation or other events will be limited to a maximum of 30 people.

BEDS FOR KIDS In 3rd WAVE

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore requested PGI to reserve beds for children in the third wave. On an enquiry by Administrator, the PGI director stated that three oxygen plants are coming up at PGI with a capacity of 3,000 litres per minute. These plants are likely to be operational in near future.

It was decided to get beds in Sector 45 hospital, ESI Hospital, Sector 16 hospital, PGI and temporary Army Hospital at Panjab University in readiness for such paediatric Covid-19 patients.

The Administrator directed that there should be round-the-clock monitoring for increasing number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases.

The Director Principal, GMCH-32, said that the institution has treated 60 mucormycosis cases, of which 36 are receiving treatment as indoor patients. He said every day, nearly 450 patients are being treated in OPDs.

PGI director Jagat Ram said there are 167 Covid-19 cases at PGI, of which 17 belong to Chandigarh, 94 to Punjab, 27 to Haryana, 15 to HP and 14 are from other states.

POSITIVITY RATE DOWN FROM 23% TO 3.9%

Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services, stated that the positivity rate has come down from 23 per cent to 3.9 per cent. She said that the recovery rate is 97.5 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.27 per cent. She also said that the doubling rate is now 530 days.

On an enquiry from the Administrator, the PGI director said that the health condition of Milkha Singh is stable and is being monitored regularly.

VACCINATION DRIVE FOR SHOPKEEPERS, TEACHERS, TRANSPORT EMPLOYEES

As regards vaccines, Dr Kang said that 3,82,598 doses have been administered to the residents in the UT. There has been minus 4.2 per cent wastage of vaccines. This has been possible due to innovative approach of collecting and utilising every drop of vaccine in the vial. She also said that a special vaccination drive was conducted for teachers, shopkeepers, secretariat employees, CITCO employees and transport employees.

The administrator directed the heads of medical institutions to ensure that healthcare staff and frontline workers are vaccinated.

SERO SURVEY EXPENSES TO BE BORNE BY ADMIN

The administrator directed that Sero-Survey should be conducted in the entire city. The PGIMER will conduct sero tests for persons below 18 years of age and the entire expenses will be borne by the UT Administration. GMCH will conduct sero survey of persons above the age of 18 years.