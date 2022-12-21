Chandigarh University video leak case: High Court grants bail to Army man

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday granted bail to Army man Sanjiv Singh, accused in Chandigarh University (CU) video leak case.

Earlier, a Kharar court had rejected Sanjiv’s bail application.

Sanjiv was arrested in September from Arunachal Pradesh by a team of Punjab as well as Arunachal Pradesh police officials.

According to police, Sanjiv Singh had blackmailed a female student of the university to make objectionable videos of her hostel mates. The police during the course of the investigation have found a video of an accused woman in one of the cell phones of the Army man.

While seeking bail, Sanjiv Singh’s counsel said that Sanjiv has been falsely implicated in the matter as he has not circulated any objectionable video and that he has cooperated with the investigation process. He is not required by the police for any further investigation and thus he shall be granted bail, the counsel argued.

Opposing the bail, the state government counsel argued that the chargesheet has been filed in the case and the charges are yet to be framed against the accused by the local court. Since he is the prime accused in the case, he shall not be granted bail, the counsel argued.

After hearing the matter, the Bench of Justice Amarjot Bhatti allowed the bail plea of Sanjiv Singh.