Chandigarh University the youngest varsity to get A+ in NAAC accreditation

Chandigarh University, Gharuan, has been awarded the prestigious A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said CU is the youngest university of the country to be assessed and accredited by NAAC and granted an A+ grade in the first cycle itself.

Advertising

It is also the only private university in India to bag an A+ grade in the first cycle of the accreditation process and has also become the only state private university of Punjab to be accredited by NAAC.

“The university scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.28 on a 4 point scale and CU is the first university in the state to be evaluated by NAAC as per the revised scheme, which has made the entire process of accreditation even more stringent and challenging. It is the hard-work done by our students and faculty for seven years that has resulted in getting this recognition which has endorsed our academic framework and policies that we have been practicing since inception”, said Sandhu.

The chancellor added, “We have adopted a flexible choice-based academic model that gives students the freedom to undergo learning in multiple disciplines along with transparent and continuous evaluation process that helps in their holistic development.”

Advertising

The university, he said, placed heavy emphasis on state-of-the-art research and development infrastructure, research and innovation that has resulted in filing of 400 patents and establishment of 85 start-ups in a span of three years.

He claimed that more than 627 multi-nationals gave 6314 offers to their students during 2018-19.

In addition, the university sports-persons have won ten championships and 86 International and National medals in various sports tournaments across the globe.

Explaining the accreditation process, executive director Dr SS Sehgal said, “In the previous scheme, before 2017, the entire assessment was based on the peer team visit which was revised. Now under the new process, 70 per cent of the assessment is based on the data submitted by the institution which is assessed by a third party, which makes the process even more stringent”.