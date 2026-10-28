Fight over fan turns violent: Chandigarh University student stabbed 4 times

An argument over a ceiling fan left an 18-year-old BTech Biotechnology student at Chandigarh University in Mohali seriously injured after he was allegedly stabbed four times by his roommate late Tuesday night. The incident triggered tension on the campus in Gharuan, prompting heavy police deployment until Wednesday morning.
The police have registered an FIR against the accused, Amandeep Singh, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation, among others, following a complaint filed by his roommate, Aditya Rai.
According to Rai, who is from Bokaro in Jharkhand, the incident took place between 10 pm and 10.15 pm in Room 1022 of Zakir-B hostel after he returned to his room and switched on the ceiling fan. Amandeep allegedly switched the fan off, leading to an argument.
Rai told the police that when he went to lie down, Amandeep allegedly approached his bed with a knife and attacked him from behind. He sustained injuries to his back, left arm, left knee and right leg. His cries for help alerted other students, who rushed in and overpowered the accused, the complaint said.
Student has 4 puncture wounds
A university ambulance transported Rai to Saraswati (Vellmed) Hospital in Gharuan, where he is undergoing treatment. His medico-legal report recorded four puncture wounds, all classified as grievous injuries.
An FIR was registered at 5.20 am on Wednesday after Assistant Sub-Inspector Krishan Kumar recorded Rai’s statement at the hospital. Further investigation is underway.
Police teams rushed to campus
Meanwhile, the incident led to a gathering of students outside the hostel late Tuesday night. Ishan Singla, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kharar, said police teams, comprising three SPs, two DSPs and 10-11 station house officers, reached the campus within 15 minutes of receiving information.
Police officers spoke to the students and brought the situation under control. The students returned to their hostels between 1 am and 1.30 am, while police personnel remained deployed until 4 am to maintain law and order.