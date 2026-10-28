Fight over fan turns violent: Chandigarh University student stabbed 4 times

An argument over a ceiling fan left an 18-year-old BTech Biotechnology student at Chandigarh University in Mohali seriously injured after he was allegedly stabbed four times by his roommate late Tuesday night. The incident triggered tension on the campus in Gharuan, prompting heavy police deployment until Wednesday morning.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused, Amandeep Singh, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation, among others, following a complaint filed by his roommate, Aditya Rai.

According to Rai, who is from Bokaro in Jharkhand, the incident took place between 10 pm and 10.15 pm in Room 1022 of Zakir-B hostel after he returned to his room and switched on the ceiling fan. Amandeep allegedly switched the fan off, leading to an argument.