Chandigarh University obscene video case: Two held from Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh police arrested one accused and detained another in the Chandigarh University obscene video case on Saturday.

The 23-year-old who was booked in the case along with a student of CU belongs to a well-off family and had left studies to work at his native place in Rohru.

Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu told Express, “We have apprehended the said accused in the case. The person will be handed over to Punjab Police since they will be overlooking the investigation. The case has also been filed within their jurisdiction,” said Sanjay Kundu.

Chandigarh University case. Himachal Pradesh Police reacted to request of Punjab Police with sensitivity & professionalism. We nabbed the accused. Congrats to Dr Monika, SP Shimla & her team for great professional work. @CMOFFICEHP @jairamthakurbjp @PunjabPoliceInd — Sanjay Kundu, IPS (@sanjaykunduIPS) September 18, 2022

A second accused aged 31 was detained from Dhalli on the request of the Punjab police which had got his number from the accused student. The DGP said, “On request of the Punjab Police another accused was asked to stay at PS Dhalli. Now, Punjab Police has taken him with them to Punjab to inquire in the above case and check for his involvement. He is a resident of Dhalli in Shimla.”

The second accused had called the accused student while she was being questioned by the warden. The girl had claimed that she did not recognise his number and he had sent the screenshot of an objectionable picture that she had earlier shared with her friend. His phone number was mentioned in the FIR.