Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Punjab: Massive protest in private university over ‘leaked objectionable videos’ of women students

According to preliminary reports, some of the students whose videos were made attempted suicide.

chandigarh university protestLate night protests at Chandigarh University. (Video screengrab/ Twitter/ @HaggteZakhm)

Hundreds of students of a private university on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway held a protest late Saturday after a woman student allegedly leaked objectionable videos of other students, which are being widely shared on the internet.

The woman student has been taken into police custody, said officials.

One affected student reportedly collapsed and was rushed to a hospital. According to preliminary reports, some of the students whose videos were made attempted suicide. The police said they have launched an investigation.

The woman student accused of leaking the videos was also allegedly demanding money from others for not leaking them. After the matter came to light, students poured out of their hostels and held a protest.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the woman had admitted that she sent her photographs to her friend but they were verifying whether she had sent pictures of other girls as well.

“We are investigating the matter. There was a protest and everything is under control,” said Soni.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains appealed to the protesting students to remain calm, adding that “no one guilty will be spared”.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 08:37:08 am
