Monday, Sep 19, 2022

‘Leaked videos’ row at Punjab’s private varsity: Students end protest after police ensures fair probe

A massive protest was held by students at the university campus on Sunday after the incident came to the light.

Students protest at Chandigarh University in Mohali on Sunday. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

The students at a private university in Punjab’s Gharuan near Kharar ended the protest, which erupted after allegations that a hosteller leaked some objectionable videos of fellow students, in the wee hours of Monday.

The protest ended after the district administration and the university administration assured the students that their demands for a fair probe will be fulfilled. The protest ended at around 2 am and the students vacated the protest site by 3.30 am.

Kharar (I) DySP Rupinder Kaur Sohi confirmed to The Indian Express that the protest has ended.

A massive protest was held by students at the university campus on Sunday after the incident came to the light. The students were demanding a fair probe into the incident. The students raised questions over the university authorities claiming that the accused women did not film any other girl.

The Dean Student Welfare of Chandigarh University, A S Kang said on Sunday that the accused girl did not film any other student. The students contended how the authorities could give a clean chit without the forensic report.

The police administration assured the students of a fair probe. Police arrested two persons from Himachal Pradesh Sunday night.

Many students had also left for their homes as the university was closed.

The university authorities could not be contacted to know what demands were accepted by the university administration.

The students had been demanding a copy of the FIR and a fair probe into the matter. They also demanded the girls who were taken to the hospital be produced before them, and raised questions over the working of hostel wardens.

The hostel where the incident had happened was recently converted from a boys’ hostel to a girls hostel.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 07:34:31 am
