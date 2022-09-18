‘Leaked videos’ row at private varsity: Punjab education minister warns against ‘unsubstantiated news’, assures justice

Senior AAP leaders, including party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sunday urged for calm and said the guilty will get the ‘harshest punishment’ following massive protests on the campus of a private university in Punjab’s Mohali after a student allegedly leaked private videos of other students.

The woman student involved in sharing the videos online has been taken into police custody. The police have also said an investigation into the matter is underway.

Arvind Kejriwal, whose party rules Punjab, tweeted in Hindi to say the incident was “serious and shameful” as he asked all affected students “daughters” and asked them to be strong.

“This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. The daughters who are affected must be strong. We are all with you. Everyone must be patient,” he said.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer urged people to avoid forwarding “unsubstantiated news”, considering the sensitive nature of the incident. Hayer also dismissed rumours that a woman student had died by suicide.

“I assure justice to University students, especially girls. The DC Mohali and SSP have been ordered to conduct a thorough enquiry into the entire incident. Guilty would not be spared,” tweeted the minister.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains appealed to the protesting students to remain calm, adding that “no one guilty will be spared”.

“It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society,” he posted on Twitter.