Chandigarh University becomes youngest in Asia to feature in QS Asia Universities Rankings 2022

Chandigarh University, Gharuan, has become the youngest university of Asia to make it to the QS Asia Universities Rankings of 2022. The ranking placed Chandigarh University amongst the top 1.70% universities across Asia.

As per data, there are currently 15812 universities — both government and private universities — in Asia. Of these, at least 118 universities from India have made it to the prestigious QS Asia Universities Rankings 2022.

Among all the Indian universities, Chandigarh University has been placed at the 35th position overall, while it bagged an impressive seventh position among private universities of India. The varsity is placed 13th among all north Indian universities, and fifth among private universities in north India. As per the ranking released recently, Chandigarh University is at second position among all universities of Punjab and Chandigarh, and first among private universities of this region.

The university was placed 86th in the Employer Reputation in Asia and first in India among the top private universities.

QS University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings approved by the International Ranking Expert Group (IREG), and is viewed as one of the three most-widely read university rankings in the world.

A total of 15812 universities across the Asian continent were ranked on a number of parameters such as academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty to student ratio, international Faculty, and students, along with many other performance metrics, in the ranking for the year 2022, which were released recently.

Chandigarh University has become the youngest University of Asia to make it into QS Asia Universities Rankings. The rank band of 271-280 was also the best debut by any Indian private university in QS Asia Universities Rankings.