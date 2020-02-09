Chandigarh: Unidentified men set cars on fire in Sector 52

Insides of the charred car that was put on fire in Sector 52, Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express photo) Insides of the charred car that was put on fire in Sector 52, Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express photo)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS escaped after putting two cars on fire in Sector 52 on Friday night. The cars were parked in a public park.

The men were caught in the CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The camera footage shows the men first smashed the windscreen of cars, poured liquid on the vehicles and set them on the fire.

The incident took place around 2.20 am. A team of fire brigade rushed on the spot after receiving an emergency call and controlled the fire. An FIR was launched against unidentified men by Ram Chander, local resident and owner of one of the damaged car. Ram Chander reported in his complaint that he came to know about the incident when a few people noticed the flames and raised an alarm around 2.20am. The other damaged car belongs to Deepu.

“Ram Chander and Deepu did not blame anyone for the crime. Efforts are being made to ascertain the clear images of suspects out of the footage. They will be arrested shortly. An old dispute could be the reason behind the incident,” said a police officer.

A case was registered at Police Station 36.

