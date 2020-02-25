Chandigarh: Undertrial commits suicide in jail, wife alleges foul play

An undertrial in Model Burail jail, Chandigarh, who was sent to judicial custody in connection with a theft case, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday morning. (Representational Image) An undertrial in Model Burail jail, Chandigarh, who was sent to judicial custody in connection with a theft case, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday morning. (Representational Image)

A 26-YEAR-OLD undertrial in Model Burail jail, Chandigarh, who was sent to judicial custody on February 22 in connection with a theft case, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday morning.

The body of the victim, identified as Veer Pal alias Veeru, a resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, was found hanging in the washroom of the jail.

As per jail sources, the matter came to light around 4.05 am, when another jail inmate had gone to attend nature’s call in the common washroom. The inmate found that Veer Pal’s body was hanging in the washroom with a blanket tied from the water tap. The inmate raised the alarm and informed the jail staff. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The local police of Sector 49 police station initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

An FIR was registered against Veer Pal on the complaint given by Deen Bandhu Kumar, an autorickshaw driver attached with Uber. Kumar alleged that on August 31, 2019, he was crossing from near the Franco Light Point in Sector 54, where a youth signalled his autorickshaw to stop and took him to Sector 56, Palsora. At Badheri Barrier in Sector 55, the accused asked the driver to stop near the bus stop. Then the accused threw red chilli powder in the driver’s eyes, snatched his mobile phone and ran towards the jungle area of Sector 56, Palsora.

Acting on Kumar’s complaint, cops of the Sector 39 police station arrested Veer Pal in the evening on February 21, 2020, and produced him in the court on February 22, 2020, which sent him to judicial custody in the Model Burail Jail.

Advocate Kamaljit Rana, counsel of the victim, said Veer Pal had been falsely implicated in the mobile theft case.

However, the victim’s wife Soniya alleged, “My husband did not commit suicide. Rather he was tortured and killed by the jail staff. He was illegally kept in custody by police for a day, beaten up and given an electric shock. When he was taken to jail, he was hanged.”

