Chandigarh: Under general housing scheme, a low income flat to cost Rs 95 lakh

A single-room Low Income Group (LIG) flat in Chandigarh’s Sector 53 will cost a whopping Rs 95 lakh under the General Housing Scheme of the Chandigarh Housing Board. The board Wednesday ordered a demand survey of the new scheme that comprises 492 flats. An individual applying for the scheme under the demand survey will have to deposit upto Rs 10,000.

According to rates fixed for different categories of flats, a three-bedroom High Income Group (HIG) unit with a covered area of 147.007 sq mt (around 1582 sq ft) will cost Rs 1.80 crore. It will have a drawing room, dining/lounge, kitchen, two toilets, a dress area and four balconies. Each flat of this category will have one car parking space in basement level-I and one in basement level-II.

A two-bedroom middle income group 124.153 sq mt flat will cost Rs 1.47 crore. This category flat will also have a drawing room/dining/lounge, kitchen, two toilets, dress, store and two balconies. Each dwelling unit will have covered car parking space — one under the stilt and one in the basement. As many as 100 units of this category have been thrown open to the general public.

A one-bedroom LIG flat of 84 sq mt will cost Rs 95 lakh. As per the brochure, it will have a drawing-cum-dining room, kitchen, one toilet and one balcony as well. There will be 120 units of this category.

Former chairman of the Chandigarh Property Consultants Association Sunil Kumar, “There won’t be any response to this scheme at all. People usually expect rates announced by the government for its properties to be nominal. But a one-room flat at almost Rs 1 crore is more than the market rates. It is really expensive. The board should have at least seen the market value and then come up with the prices.”

In addition to this, a two-room EWS flat of 45.126 sq mt will cost Rs 50 lakh. It will have a kitchen, bath and a balcony. There will be one covered car parking under the stilt for each flat of the second, third and fourth floors.

Under this scheme, an allottee will have to make 100 per cent payment of the chargeable price before possession. The demand survey is being conducted to gauge the public’s response.

“Persons applying under the demand survey will be given preference in allotment…subject to their eligibility. Though the brochure of the demand survey consisting of details including format of application form have been uploaded on the website of the CHB, online application will be accepted from October 14 to November 30. The application can be submitted online only and offline/manual applications will not be accepted,” a notice put out by the housing board said.

The notice stated that the CHB shall launch the scheme only after receiving adequate demand response from interested eligible persons. A decision in this regard will be taken within a month from the closing date of the survey.

In case the scheme is abandoned, refunds without interest will be issued by January 15, 2020.

To apply for the scheme, the applicant must be a citizen of India or an overseas citizen of India and must have completed 18 years of age on the date of opening of the scheme. Also, the applicant should be a bona fide resident of Union Territory of Chandigarh on the date of opening of the scheme. “However, this condition of the eligibility regarding the applicant being a bona fide resident of Union Territory, Chandigarh, on the date of opening of the scheme shall not apply to serving defence personnel and pensioners/family pensioners of defence forces personnel, employees of the Government of India, Punjab government, Haryana government and the Chandigarh Administration and their boards/corporations/undertakings, retired employees of Government of India, Punjab government, Haryana government and the Chandigarh Administration and their boards/corporations/undertakings,” it said.

It was stated that the applicant or his wife or her husband or any of his/her minor children should not own on free hold or lease-hold or on hire-purchase basis or on the basis of an agreement to sell, GPA, will etc. a residential plot/house, in full or in part, in Chandigarh or in any of the urban estates of Mohali or Panchkula. If, however, the individual share of a person in the jointly owned plot or land under the residential house is less than 100 sq. yds (83.61 sq mt) he/she will be eligible for a flat.