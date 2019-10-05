Chandigarh: Under-construction building collapses, three workers injured

AN UNDER-CONSTRUCTION showroom collapsed at Peermuchalla near Zirakpur on late Friday evening, injuring three persons. They were admitted to the civil hospital in Panchkula.

The rescue work was in progress. It was feared that some more people could be stuck under the debris. Police initiated a probe into the incident.

According to the police, the construction work was going on on a two-storey showroom located on the road leading towards Sector 21, Panchkula, at Peermuchalla. Then it suddenly collapsed.

At the time of the incident, 10 people were working at the site. The police were yet to find out seven persons till filing this report.

The condition of one of the injured persons was stated to be serious.

“The entire structure suddenly collapsed. Three men who were working there jumped onto the ground floor and were injured. The front portion of the first floor was damaged. The injured were taken to hospital while the rescue work was underway,” Dhakoli Station House Officer Sumit Mor said.

Asked whether more people were buried under the debris, SHO Mor said that since the rescue work was going on, they could not say anything at this stage.

“There is a possibility. We shall speak to the labourers who were rescued. At this time our first priority is to take the injured to hospital,” SHO Mor said.

The showroom is owned by Panchkula resident Makhan Lal Bansal. He had given the construction contract to Rahul, a local contractor, who was later booked.

Last year, under-construction residential flats had collapsed at Peermuchalla. Nobody was injured in the incident at that time. The contractor was booked.